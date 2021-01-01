Design House 6-Pack, Stratford Oil Rubbed Bronze Privacy Bed/Bath Door Lever with Universal 6-Way Latch

The Design House 190751 Bay Privacy Knob is used in bedrooms and interior applications and features a locking button on the inside knob (no keyed device on the outside knob). This knob can be opened in the case of an emergency by depressing or turning the locking mechanism on the inside. This unit is finished in oil rubbed bronze, designed for left or right hand doors and fits the two most common backsets in the U.S. (2-3/4-inch and 2-3/8-inch). Use this knob on standard 1-3/8-inch and 1-3/4-inch thick doors with a cross bore 2-1/8 in dia or edge bore 1-1/16 in dia. (1 in. x 2-1/4 in. radius corner faceplate). Privacy knobs are often used on bedrooms and bathrooms and are opened with generic tools. Use this knob on standard 1-3/8-inch and 1-3/4-inch thick doors with a cross bore 2-1/8 in dia or edge bore 1-1/16 in dia. (1 in. x 2-1/4 in. radius corner faceplate).This product comes with a 5-year mechanical and 5-year limited finish warranty