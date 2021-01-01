Air freshener refill features a unique, open-air shape that provides maximum surface area exposure for effective and efficient fragrance release. Its passive air design delivers a powerful fragrance for 30 days without using batteries or fans. The refill is a solid that's been infused with natural fragrance oils so no messy gels or liquids that will leak or spill. Use it in restrooms, conference rooms, entryways, lobbies, trash areas and more. Air freshener refill is designed for Fresh Products Dispensers and other dispensers (sold separately). Fresh Products 6-Pack Spiced Apple Refill Air Freshener | FRSEA36SAP