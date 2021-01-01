Personalize your home with artwork or cherished moments with the set of 6, 8x10-inch gallery frames by Hastings Home! This set of frames can be configured horizontally or vertically to create a gallery of photographs on any wall for a personalized space that is uniquely you. Outfitted with both hangers and an easel on the back, these versatile frames can be wall mounted or set on tabletops. Hastings Home 6-Pack Black Picture Frame (Set) | 600332RCK