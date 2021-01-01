Petunias are popular flowering annuals that are available in many colors, sizes and growth habits. Their flowers and fragrant scent make them a favorite choice. A six pack of annuals is great way to add bold, seasonal color to your container combinations and landscape flower beds. Plant in groups of 6 or 9 for full, bold gardens. A colorful accent when you plant with other annuals, perennials, grasses and shrubs. Petunias are low maintenance, and most new varieties don't require deadheading; if they get leggy in mid-summer, cut them by one third and they'll perform beautifully well into fall. Lowe's 6-Pack Petunia in Tray (L17355) | NURSERY