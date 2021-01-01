Advertisement
Stainless steel cleaner and polish in convenient premoistened towels. Clean, polish, brighten and protect in one step without dripping or overspraying. Prevent water marks and corrosion while preserving the high luster of stainless steel. For use on stainless, steel, chrome and aluminum. Towel/Wipe Type: Wet Wipes; Application: Polishing; Applicable Material: Chrome; Aluminum; Stainless Steel; Material(s): Polypropylene. SCRUBS 6-Pack Microfiber Detergent Wet Wipe Stainless Steel in Yellow | ITW91930CT