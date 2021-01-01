From sani professional
Sani Professional 6-Pack Cloth Detergent Wet Wipe in White | NICP22884CT
Kills 24 different microorganisms commonly found on surfaces in public places. Helps prevent the spread of the cold and flu virus and top foodborne pathogens like Listeria monocytogenes, Campylobacter jejuni, and E. coli by disinfecting tables, hand-rails, doorknobs and other high touch surfaces. Towel/Wipe Type: Disinfecting Wipes; Application: Nonporous Surfaces; Material(s): Cloth; Color(s): White.