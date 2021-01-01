Our assorted checkered napkins are a fun way to celebrate spring and summer. These checkered napkins are perfect for picnics, BBQ's or to brighten up your tabletop. Napkins come in six colors: red, nautical blue, orange, wine, green, and yellow. DII offers over-sized napkins in countless colors, assuring you'll find the perfect color for your table. All napkin colors coordinate with the DII ribbed place-mats, fringe place-mats, and assorted tablecloths. This makes it simple to create a perfectly coordinated table setting. These napkins are 100 percent cotton and measure 20 x 20 inches. To minimize shrinkage, please follow care instructions. DII 6-Pack 6-Count Napkins Cotton | CAMZ34367