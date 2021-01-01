6 Outlet Wall Plug Adapter Power Strip Extra Wide Spaced Outlets for Cell Phone Charr Power Adapter 3 Prong Multi Outlet Wall Charr Quick Easy.

Best Quality Guranteed. More outlets: 6 outlet wall plug adapter power strip expands 2 grounded outlets into six to power any smartphone including iPhone and Android, lamps, laptops, hair dryer or other electronic Space saving design: This outlet tap has 3 Standard outlets and 3 extra wide spaced outlets to fit the bulky cell phone charr or power adapter Compatibility: This wall plug works with your existing grounded 3 prong 2 outlet duplex receptacle to create a charging station in any room in your home, office, bedroom, kitchen, living room, dorm room or any area with limited outlets Discreet appearance: Tap completely covers existing wall plate for a seamless look and can be used over existing wall plate for an easy temporary installation, or without the existing wall plate for an easy permanent installation Power more: Perfect for expanding power options in home offices and home theaters with 15