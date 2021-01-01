From hardcase
6 Outlet Surge Protector 1200J 2 Pack with 31A Dual USB Ports Charger Multi Plug Outlet Extender 1875 Watt 3Prong Grounded Wall Tap Splitter Adapter
Advertisement
Best Quality Guranteed. [EXPANDS WALL OUTLETS] Triples the number of available outlets compared to standard wall outlets [6 125VAC OUTLETS AND 2 USB PORTS] Allows you plug in 6 125v AC devices and up to 2 USB devices [RELIABLE SURGE PROTECTION] Provides 1200 joules of surge suppression to prevent voltage spikes from damaging your electronics. The Protected LED indicates that surge protection is available. [SAFE AND GROUNDED OUTLETS] The adapter meets UL 498A standard, and is ETL listed. The grounded outlets provide extra safety. [LIMITED LIFETIME WARRANTY] Includes a Limited Lifetime Warranty