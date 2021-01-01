6 Outlet Home Office Power Strip 15ft Cord with 515P Plug TLM615NCGray

Advertisement
Multi-outlet power strip offers reliable, convenient and cost-effective power distribution for appliances, power tools, lighting and other electrical equipment Includes 6 NEMA 5-15R outlets 15-foot AC power cord Rugged metal case provides extra safety and durability Lifetime warranty Weight - N/A Number of Power Socket - 6 Maximum Current - 15A Warranty - Lifetime - Convenient keyhole slots on removable brackets provide secure mounting options for a wide variety of surfaces and applications