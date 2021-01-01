6 Optical Glass Triangular Prism for Physics Teaching Light Spectrum Photography Rainbow Maker Suncatchers 150mm with Gift Box 150mm with Gift Box

High Quality- .K9 Optical Glass, High Transmittance. Made from High Quality Optical Material, with delicate polish, our Triangular Prism has high Transmittance, and creates beautiful rainbows by splitting beams of light into the right angle. Perfect Photography Tool - Photographers use our Prism to refract light, with A-class quality material, there is no fuzzy or hazy defects. By adding our Prism to your camera you could easily get good halo, flare effects without editing. As Scientific Tool - With round edges it is safe to be used as scientific tool teaching kids the nature of light and showing them how to create rainbow by using our Prism. Packing Light and Safe. The GIFT Box makes sure that the Prism wouldnt fall out in any circumstances, it is light to carry with, the gift packing can also be a fantastic gift for family or friends 100% Guaranteed - For any reason you are not satisfied with our Prism, feel free to contact us and have the full refund or r