6-Light Unique / Statement Empire Chandelier With Beaded Accents

With a bohemian-inspired design, this elegant chandelier is sure to grab glances, whether it's greeting guests in the entryway or lighting up your interior spaces. Crafted of metal in an classic black finish, this chandelier features two circular frames with strands of wooden and crystal beads that create an empire-like shade. Inside there is a candelabra with 40W bulbs (not included) that elevate your space with right amount of glow.