6 - Light Single Geometric Pendant

6 Light PendantFeatures:Polished NickelBedroom; dining room; dinette; foyer; hallway; kids room; kitchen; kitchenette; living room; officeArchitectural, Contemporary, Linear, crystal, ModernFixture Design: Unique / StatementFixture Shape: Number of Lights: 6Secondary/Accent Material: NoSecondary Material: Finish: Polished NickelShade Included: YesShade Material: CrystalShade Color: ClearHand Blown Glass: Primary Material: MetalGlass Type: Fabric Type: Wood Type: Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: DryWhat is Dry, Damp or Wet Location Listed: This indicates whether the fixture is safe to use in dry locations, damp locations (moist environments), or wet locations (direct exposure to water).Sloped Ceiling Compatible: YesSloped Ceiling Adapter Included: NoSwag Light: NoIntegrated LED: NoIntegrated LED Wattage: Integrated LED Brightness (Lumens): Integrated LED Color Temperature: Integrated LED Rated Lifespan: Integrated LED Color Rendering Index (CRI): Range of Fixture - Maximum LED: Range of Fixture - Minimum LED: What is Integrated LED: Bulb Included: NoNumber of Bulbs Included: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Edison Bulb: Bulb Type: Wattage: Incandescent Equivalent Wattage: Brightness (Lumens): Bulb Shape: Bulb Shape Code: Bulb Color: Color Temperature (Kelvin): Rated Bulb Life: Bulb Not Included But Required: YesRecommended Bulb Shape Code: Recommended Bulb Shape: Bulb Base: E12/CandelabraDimmable: YesDimmer Switch Included: NoDimmable Light Included: NoVoltage: 120Maximum Wattage (per bulb): 60Power Source: HardwiredCountry of Origin: ChinaPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseSmart Enabled: NoSmart Home Hub Compatibility: Smart Home Hub Included: Smart Lighting Provider Compatibility: Control Systems: Mobile App Operating System: Connection / Protocol: Smart Lighting Functions: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in ChinaWITB Bulb Included: NoHanging Method: ChainDS Primary Product Style: GlamDS Secondary Product Style: Classic GlamSpefications:CE Certified: BS 476 Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: Dark Sky Compliant: Commercial OR Residential Certifications: NoRoHS Compliant: ADA Compliant: ETL Listed: YesFIRA Certified: TAA Compliant: cETL Listed: YesISO 14000 Certified: UL Listed: YesISO 14001 Certified: What is UL Listed: The Underwriters Laboratories (UL) is an independent product safety certification organization that provides products with dry, damp, or wet location ratings.MET Listed: NoISO 9000 Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: cUL Listed: YesCSA Listed for USA: YesCSA Listed for Canada: YesTÜV Rheinland Certified: NoTitle 20 - California Code of Regulations: YesUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesWEEE Recycling Required: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: UL 2108 Listed: Title 24 Compliant: NoEnergy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Fire Rated: Energy or Water Efficiency Certifications: Energy Star Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: FISP Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: GreenSpec: CPG Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Nevada R100-19 GSL Compliant: YesWashington 19.260 GSL Compliant: YesCSA Certified: YesDimensions:Overall Product Weight: 72Canopy Included: YesCanopy Height - Top to Bottom: Canopy Width - Side to Side: Canopy Depth - Front to Back: Adjustable Hanging Length: YesOverall Max Height: 100.25Overall Min Height: 29.75Overall Height (Hanging): 100.25Body Height - Top to Bottom: 26.75Body Wi