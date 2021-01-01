6 LED Ring Light with Tripod Stand 3 Light Modes 11 Brightness Level Photography Continuous Portable Lighting Kit for Table Top Photo Video Studio.

Best Quality Guranteed. What You Will Get - (2 x) 15 W 6 LED tabletop lighting with Stand, (2 x) 79 USB powered, our 24-hour friendly customer service, 18 months after-sales quality assurance. 3 Light Modes & 11 Brightness Levels - cold, warm, warm + cold. There are 33 kinds of lights for you to choose from. Coming with two sets, placed at different angles, can help eliminate shadows. USB powered - Can be easily adapted to laptop, desktop computer, portable charger, USB charger, AC adapter, etc. Provide you with lighting without location restrictions. The stand can neatly be folded away into the base of the light itself for quicker and more convenient storage. Fit most of table top studio photo shooting. Used for making-up, making videos, reading books, live streaming, toy, baking, jewelry, etc photography and still photos.