From best price mattress
Best Price Mattress 6 Inch Tight Top Innerspring Mattress - Comfort Foam Top with Bonnell Spring Base, CertiPUR-US Certified Foam, TwinXL
Advertisement
Medium firm mattress layered with a comfort high density foam top and supportive innersprings Smooth woven jacquard fabric cover with microfiber padding Heavy duty bonnell spring base for highly durable and even support CertiPUR-US certified foam meets high standards of content, performance and durability Bed in a box delivered straight to your door, 10-year manufacturer's warranty