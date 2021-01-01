6 Inch Kindle Sleeve for AllNew Kindle 2019Kindle Paperwhite Included 2018 VersionKindle VoyageKindle 8th Gen 2016Kindle 45Kindle Touch Protective.

Compatible For: Ideal fit for 6 inch E-Reader such as All-new Kindle 2019, Kindle Paperwhite (2016 / 2015 / 2014 / 2013 / 2012), Kindle Paperwhite 10th Gen 2018, Kindle Voyage, Kindle(8th Generation, 2016), Kindle Touch, Kindle 4/5, Kobo Glo HD. For other device, please check the size or compare with above models Qualified Material: Suede surface offers good teture and comfortable touch feeling. Soft fabric lining protects your device from scratch Slim and Lightweight: Slim case will not add to much space when you put this sleeve case into your backpack/shoulder bag/briefcase Magnetic Closure: This Kindle Sleeve is built in Magnetic Closure, quick close and open, easy to put in or take out the device. The magnetic design also hold your Kindle securely, by which it will not fall out Size: 7.6 x 5.7inch. Convenient for carrying with and travelling around