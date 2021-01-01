6 Inch Kindle Sleeve Case Fits for AllNew Kindle 10th Generation 2019Kindle Paperwhite 2018 Nylon Cover Pouch Bag for Kindle VoyageKindle 8th Gen.

Best Quality Guranteed. Precise compatible with 6-inch All-New Kindle 10th Generation 2019 Release / Kindle Paperwhite (10th Generation, 2018 Releases) e-reader, also fits Kindle Paperwhite (2016/ 2015/ 2014/ 2013/ 2012), Kindle voyage, all-new Kindle(8th Generation, 2016), Kindle Oasis 6' E-reader. Not fits kindle oasis 7 Inch E-Reader Zipper closure for best security. Nylon exterior protects your precious laptop from dust, scratches and spills. Flannel linchinchg inchterior absorbs shock and bumps, provides the most comprehensive protection for your devices. One mainch compartment for your precious device. One extra pockets for cellphone, cables, earphones, keys, etc. Slim and lightweight: does not bulk your device up and can easily slide inchto your briefcase, backpack, or other bag. External dimensions: 7.5 * 5.5 * 1 inchches, inchternal dimensions: 6.7 * 4.7 * 0.8 inchches.