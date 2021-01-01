6 Inch Cake Pan Set Of 3, 6” X 3” Round Cake Pan Deep Tier Baking Cake Pans Stainless Steel, For Birthday Wedding Party, Healthy & Toxic Free, Deep &

6 Inch Cake Pan Set of 3, is make of high quality food grade stainless steel. No extra aluminum or other chemical materials into you food or body. Stainless steel cake pan with silver color and no coating surface, bring you a healthy and happy cooking experience. Solid and heavy duty construction for durability and long-serving time, better than springform or nonstick pan. 3 inch deep cake pans can be used in multiple ways, for baking steaming serving food. Great gifts for those people who love making cakes. Choose our cake pan, choose healthier life.Dimension: External dia: 6.4 - inch, Internal dia: 6 - inch, Height: 3 - inchDEEP SIZE & STRAIGHT SIZEour 6 inch cake pan features deep and straight wall. 3 inch deep cake pan perfect for baking tall cake and easy to slice to several layers. Straight size for shaping straight cake.SMOOTH MIRROR FINISH SURFACESmooth mirror finish keeps cake pan shiny and brand new. Super easy to clean by hand wash or run in the dishwasher to safe time. High resistance to rust and cook healthily.SMOOTH ROLL EDGEConstructed with one piece mold and smooth roll edge, leakproof and no sharp spurs hurting hands. Comfortable and safe to grip. Study and durable for long-last serving years.USING INSTRUCTION:Please wash with soapy water and clean them with soft dishcloth to avoid scratch.Please greased and floured the pan or spray with oil prior to use to avoid sticky.Please towel dry them immediately after every washing and place in a dry place for its long-life serving.