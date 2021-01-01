Transform your traditional and vintage-inspired garden and living home spaces with this small silver iron urn planter! This elegant and sophisticated urn planter features an urn-shaped frame and tapered base in rubbed silver finish Their crafty exterior body showcases an exquisite collection of floral shapes and patterns Ideal as stylish decorations/planters for the kitchen, the living room, the balcony, and outdoor patios Recommended for use with indoor plants that do not require much water or sunlight, since there is no drainage holeThis item ships in one carton Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 6-in x 8-in Traditional Planter Silver Iron | 32581