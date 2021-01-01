The 6” x 6” Marshalltown all steel groover is made entirely from a high-strength, hard alloyed steel and powder coated for superior blade durability when grooving sidewalks, patios, and other small to medium sized concrete projects. The edges of this concrete tool are curled up to be paired with a straightedge guide for perfect, wide bit grooves of 3/4\". The radius also comes at 1/4\" and this groover comes fitted with a reversible soft grip DuraSoft® handle that can be either centered over the tool or offset for professional results no matter your preference. This product is proudly made in the USA with global materials. Marshalltown 6-in x 6-in Stainless Steel Concrete Groover | 4041D