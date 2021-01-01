The Marshalltown chamfer stainless steel hand edger gives you the perfect symmetrical sloping edge on concrete slabs that prevents them from chipping. These handheld edgers are made with a durable, heavy-gauge stainless steel and comes fitted with a resilient DuraSoft® handle that provides superior comfort and reduces fatigue. This product comes in a 6-in x 6-in blade and has a lip of 1/2-in. This concrete edger is made in the USA with global materials. Marshalltown 6-in x 6-in Stainless Steel Concrete Edger with 0.5-in Radius | 479CH