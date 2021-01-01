From grayson lane

Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 6-in x 6-in Coastal Bookends Blue Metal | 35904

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Feel the ocean breeze with this distressed white nautical metal bookend pair with sculpted black ships wheel and anchor. Each bookend flaunts an intricate helm and anchor sculpture with faint distressed black finish. These sculptures are securely placed on distressed white bookend frames. Placed on your office or library shelves, tables, or consoles, this nautical bookend pair is sure to give an adventurous atmosphere to your coastal-themed spaces. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes of 2 bookends. Coastal design. Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 6-in x 6-in Coastal Bookends Blue Metal | 35904

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com