Feel the ocean breeze with this distressed white nautical metal bookend pair with sculpted black ships wheel and anchor. Each bookend flaunts an intricate helm and anchor sculpture with faint distressed black finish. These sculptures are securely placed on distressed white bookend frames. Placed on your office or library shelves, tables, or consoles, this nautical bookend pair is sure to give an adventurous atmosphere to your coastal-themed spaces. This item comes shipped in 1 carton. Suitable for indoor use only. This set includes of 2 bookends. Coastal design. Grayson Lane Grayson Lane 6-in x 6-in Coastal Bookends Blue Metal | 35904