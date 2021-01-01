Give your concrete slab a finished look and prevent chipping with the QLT stainless steel hand edger. Both ends curve up so that you can move the edger in either direction, reducing the chance of front end dragging. The stainless steel hand edger comes with a wood handle. The 6\" x 2.5\" blade comes with a lip of 3/8-in and a radius of 1/4\" to best meet your concrete needs. QLT by Marshalltown 6-in x 2.5-in Stainless Steel Concrete Edger with 0.25-in Radius | CE502S