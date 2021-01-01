From aspen creative corporation
Aspen Creative Corporation 6 in. x 5 in. 2-Tone Black Bell Lamp Shade (9-Pack)
Aspen Creative is dedicated to offering a wide assortment of attractive and well-priced portable lamps, kitchen pendants, vanity wall fixtures, outdoor lighting fixtures, lamp shades and lamp accessories. We have in-house designers that follow current trends and develop cool new products to meet those trends. Aspen Creative offers a nine pack of bell shape transitional chandelier clip-on lamp shades in two-tone black. Made with textured fabric. Its size is 3 in. top, 6 in. bottom and 5 in. slant height. Clip-on style fitter designed for bare bulb chandeliers and wall sconces that use candelabra bulbs, bent tip style bulbs not recommended (not included).