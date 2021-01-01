Apollo Tile White 11.6 in. x 12 in. Matte Finished Hexagon Glass Mosaic Tile (5-Pack) (4.83 sq. ft./Case)

Stay in trend with our Glass Tiles in a Hexagon Pattern. These tiles with beautiful color combinations provides an excellent airy feel in the living space. Each sheet is attached to a mesh backing to eliminate any issues during the installation. One can apply these beautiful mosaics to the general walls, create a decorative border or mirror outline. These tiles can only be used in indoors and best suits in Kitchen, dining rooms, laundry rooms, bathrooms, living rooms, hallways, or foyers. Color: White.