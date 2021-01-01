Juno 6 in. Tunable Integrated LED Recessed Trim AI Speaker Light with Alexa Built-In

This advanced 6 in. LED downlight features a JBL speaker and Amazon Alexa voice service in a single patent pending ceiling light fixture. Juno AI takes advantage of the most ideal location in the home, the ceiling, to create a smart ecosystem. It can control up to 200 other smart devices, play music through its premium speakers and set the mood through controllable lighting. Its perfect to retrofit into existing 6 in. downlight cans or new construction and remodel applications. Bluetooth and Wi-Fi capable.