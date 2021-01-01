Also known as snake plant, mother-in-law's tongue, Saint George's sword, and viper's bowstring hemp, Sansevieria trifasciata 'Laurentii' has been known to be an excellent indoor air purifier. Not only is this an elegant plant, research has shown it to filter out formaldehyde, which is common in cleaning products, pet products, toilet paper, and other personal care products. Sansevieria can tolerate relatively low light levels which makes it a great plant for most locations in the home. Lowe's 6-in Snake Plant in Plastic (Sanyel006l)