YOUNG RERCH LLC Gray 23.6 in. Single Sofa Reclining Chair Japanese Chair Lazy Sofa Tatami Balcony Reclining Chair Leisure Sofa

Multifunctional floor chair: very suitable for living room, bedroom, dormitory, tatami and other purposes. Reading, playing games, watching TV, meditating, working by the bed . The-folding deck chair saves storage space. This beautiful-folding sofa provides the flexibility and comfort you expect and is the perfect complement to the living room. The sofa reclining chair has three adjustment functions, and can be folded into different angles completely, which can be used as a reclining chair. This versatile-folding chair is made of soft fabric and high density sponge for added comfort. Ideal for a lazy afternoon break. Color: Gray.