Zinus 6 in. Medium Quilted Top Short Queen Foam and Spring RV Mattress

If even and perfectly cushioned support strikes your fancy, then the Foam and Spring Mattress is your ticket to many well-rested mornings to come. Featuring a fiber quilted cover, CertiPUR-US Certified high-density and Viscolatex foams, and a base layer of heavy duty steel innersprings, this mattress is equipped with the right blend to let your joints and spine rest comfortably. With a touch of enveloping softness from our Viscolatex foam backed by reliable traditional innersprings, this mattress is especially ideal for stomach sleepers and those who enjoy a reactive feel. Rolled and shipped in a box that arrives at your doorstep with a 10-year worry-free warranty in tow, it’s equipped with just about everything you need to enjoy smooth snoozing. So all that’s left for you to do is tuck in and close your eyes, no sheep-counting required.