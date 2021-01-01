Flora Bunda 6 in. and 4.75 in. Ivory Sunrise Footed Ceramic Planter, (Set of 2), White

6 in. and 4.75 in. Sunrise CERAMIC FOOTED PLANTER, SET OF 2 Lovely Decor indoor planters. Meet Stumpy. Place these Sunrise Stumpy Ceramic Planters anywhere in your home to create an indoor Oasis. Hand-crafted by Artisans, our ceramic planter with Stumpy legs will help upgrade your plant game in style. Made of ceramic and painted Ivory, this 6.5 in. x 6.5 in. x 4.5 in. tabletop planter will add a bit of chic antiquity to your living space. The perfect planter for planting succulents, terrariums and indoor house plants. There is no drainage hole, so no spill and no mess. We always strive to make your life easier so you that you can have more time for the important things in life. Buy a few at a time, so you can start your own little Garden indoors. (Hand-crafted by Artisans;. Material: Ceramic, Wood; Size: 6.5 in. x 6.5 in. x 4.5 in.;. Color: Ivory). No drainage hole, for Indoor use only. Measurement(inch): 6.5 in. x 6.5 in. x 4.5 in., 4.5 in. x 4.5 in. x 4.5 in. Intersize(inch): 5.5 in. x 5.5 in. x 4.25 in., 4.25 in. x 4.25 in. x3.5 Capacity(oz): 52.9 oz., 28.2 oz. Material: Ceramic. Color: Ivory No drainage hole, for Indoor use only. Color: White.