6 in 1 Type C to HDMI Hub, Type?C Hub Silver 2 USB Port +3.0 Memory Card/Small Memory Card+PD+HDMI Adapter for Windows XP / 7/8/10 / Vista/Chrome OS

Type C to HDMI hub, equipped with 2 x USB3.0, 4K at 30 HDMI, memory card / small memory caed adapter Type C PD charging port. Compatible for Windows XP / 7/8/10 / Vista / Chrome OS / OS X / Linux / Android etc. Equipped with the latest generation of super smart chip, allowing to charge Type-C devices while using the hub at the same time. With overload, over voltage, over current, short circuit, over charge, voltage regulation, temperature protection. With 2 high?speed USB?A 3.0 ports, capable of fast data transmission and charging up to 5V at 0.9A at a transmission speed of 5Gb/s.