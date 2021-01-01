6 Heads Retro Antler Chandelier Light Brown Bar Restaurant Loft Chandelier Ceiling Light 110V

This is an antique 6-head antler lamp, the voltage is 110 volts, the color is shown in the picture, and it is made of high-quality resin, durable and corrosion-resistant. This lamp can be installed with 6 bulbs, bright and romantic, suitable for living room, bar, dining room, bedroom, home lighting, etc. This lamp is more textured, and the retro antler style ceiling lamp will never go out of style, which can perfectly match your antique preferences. The product is easy to install, concise and clear, and the use of full-foam packaging can protect the product well.