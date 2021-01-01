6 Functions Handheld Shower Head Set, High Pressure Shower Head High Flow Hand Held Showerhead Set With 59" Stainless Steel Shower Hose And Shower Arm

360° Angle adjustable Shower HolderMetal bracket & adjustable brass swivel ball joint. The shower head can be adjusted to any angle you prefer conveniently.Tip: If the angle of the bracket can not be adjusted since too tight, please soak the bracket into the hot water for a few minutes.Leak-free Rubber WasherThe inner side of the rubber washer has a unique cutting surface, which can be buckled with the metal insert well, providing a good sealing and effectively preventing water leakage.59" Flexible Shower HoseStainless Steel External TubeAnti-rustAnti-bendingAnti-stretchNylon Braided Inner PipeLeak-proofExplosion-proofHeat-resistant