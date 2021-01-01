6 Functions California Compliant High Pressure Bathroom Fixed Shower Head Brushed Nickel, Adjustable Brass Swivel Ball, Unique Massage Setting For Enj

Who Are We? is specialized in shower heads, handheld showers, wall bars and other relevant accessories. We have our own experienced team of industrial design as well as engineering design. We embrace cutting-edge technology and tools to assist our design simulation and verification. Providing likeable, durable and affordable products is regarded as the corner stone of our company.What Have Been Offered in Brand Store?f h a rHigh Pressure Fixed ShowerheadsHigh Pressure Handheld ShowerheadsAdjustable Shower Extension ArmsHighly Durable Shower Replacements Finish: Chrome, Flow Rate: 1.8