6 ft XLR YSplitter Cable XLR Female to Dual 14quot TS Jack Microphone Cable for Microphones and Audio Equipment6FT2 Pack

This cable is designed to connect two XLR outputs to one XLR input, Ideal for mixer, amplifier, equalizer, limiter, crossover, digital decoders and more for stage speaker, KTV, home theater, etc. Balanced audio cables utilize impedance balanced lines that reduce EM and RF noise and extend the effective range of the cable run. Our XLR cable feature thick, heavy gauge wires, and sturdy connector housings Compatible with XLR equipment AV audio components to deliver quality audio connectivity; molded connectors with strain relief ensure a solid high-quality connection between the connected devices. Nickel Plated Connectors With Metal Serviceable Ends, OFC spiral shields for effective EMI and RFI rejection and flexibility. It splits closer to the XLR female ends, the distance to the split point is about 7.5 inches.'