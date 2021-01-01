FOSS FLOORS Beige 6 ft. x 8 ft. Paws Rug Indoor/Outdoor Area Rug

Bring inviting comfort and striking design to any space and every season with indoor/outdoor area rugs from Foss. Available in a variety of patterns and colors, these high performance rugs are engineered to deliver fashion-forward looks, year-round comfort, and remarkable durability. Perfect for eliminating slip hazards where wet or icy conditions may occur and for adding a cool surface to hot decks and paved areas that can burn feet in direct sunlight. Non-bound construction means these rugs can be cut to shape, making them the perfect lightweight area rug for camping and RVs, balconies, patios, poolside, sun rooms, decks, porches, outdoor kitchens and more. Color: Beige.