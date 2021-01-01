From oriental furniture
Oriental Furniture 6 Ft tall Double Sided Hindu Sadhu Canvas Room Divider, Printed on canvas, 3 panel, Indian priest, culture, values
Advertisement
This screen boasts a beautiful high resolution print on both sides, perfect for adding a distinctive decorative accent wherever you place it. The durable canvas frame arrives fully assembled, is lightweight and easy to move when redecorating, and folds flat for stress-free storage. A fun and creative way to partition and personalize a space!