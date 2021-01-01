From oriental furniture
Oriental Furniture 6 ft. Tall Double Cross Shoji Screen - Natural - 5 Panel
This elegant folding screen takes a traditional Japanese design and updates it for the modern home. Shoji rice paper is a remarkable natural substance that is renowned for providing privacy without blocking ambient light. Set in a stylish spruce frame with a double cross design, this shoji screen is a great way to divide a room, create a private space, or add a cosmopolitan accent to any style of decor.