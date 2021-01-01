Costway 6 ft. PVC Artificial Christmas Tree with Metal Legs

Enjoy your holiday with our Christmas tree. Its high-quality PVC material, simple green color and 1000 /1346 /2132 branch tips create the natural appearance of a full-bodied, genuine tree. The sturdy iron stand can support more weight and make our Christmas tree stand more stably and safely different from some plastic stands. Separated into 4-sections, our Christmas tree allows for easy assembling, dismantling, and storing. It can really add more excitement and warmth to your wonderful festival.