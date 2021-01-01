Willow, Wilma, and Winney are the evil trio of your nightmares. The three foul-faced witches are brewing some trouble this Halloween, and they’re eager to have a holiday or horror. “You’re not going in there, are you…?” one asks with a cackle. If that doesn’t stop trick-or-treaters in their tracks, the witches’ flashing red and white eyes just might. These sinister sisters gather around a cauldron, smiling with glee. As they cook, their black lips, snaggle teeth, tangled black and gray hair, pointed noses, and eerie slender hands make the group a truly chilling sight. Reposition their poseable arms to give the witches endless petrifying poses. Willow, Wilma, and Winney can also be posed separately, whether on their stands or suspended from their included hanging loops. No matter where you place them, they promise to make their presence known... Haunted Hill Farm 6-ft Musical Lighted Animatronic Witch Free Standing Decoration Life Size Statue | HHWITCH-15FLS