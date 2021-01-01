Be afraid. Be very afraid of the Haunted Hill’s Reaper collection. These blood curdling creatures are sure to terrify any trick-or-treaters, co-workers, or customers. If you see Skull the Reaper, it’s time to run the other way. The life-sized skeleton has but one goal this Halloween- to collect souls. He can’t help but laugh with excitement, his mouth moving as he chuckles in the night. Skull’s head bends down so he can giggle in a visitor's face, one of his favorite pastimes. His adjustable arms can be moved to cover his wicked smile. Alas, his red glowing eyes are all too telling of Skull’s malicious intentions. Skull can be suspended from his hanging loop or supported on his stand for an optimal reaping position. If you invite Skull to your home this Halloween, don’t expect visitors to stick around too long… Haunted Hill Farm 6-ft Musical Lighted Animatronic Reaper Free Standing Decoration Life Size Statue | HHSKEL-3FLSA