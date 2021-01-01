Nearly Natural 6 ft. Lemon Artificial Tree in Olive Green Planter

Create a sense of the French countryside indoors with this artificial lemon tree boasting realistic looking lemons tucked amongst lifelike greenery atop of a slender, textured trunk. Reaching 6’ high from an olive-green planter, it easily transport guests to the citrus grove without ever leaving home. About Nearly Natural Inc. - For over 75 years, Nearly Natural Inc. has been providing conscientious consumers with beautiful alternatives to natural decorations. Employed and advised by naturalists who understand the live plant world, Nearly Natural is able to recreate the most realistic-looking decorative items for homes, offices, and businesses. Driven by a true commitment to customer service, attention to detail, and natural philosophy, Nearly Natural strives to bring customers the most beautiful, unique, and striking faux plants and floral on the market.