Sparrow Peak 6-ft Honey Stained Straight Butcher Block Acacia Kitchen Countertop in Yellow | 1539FJACHON-72

Sparrow Peak honey-stained finger joint Acacia countertops provide natural warmth for your kitchen and home. Made from sustainable forested Acacia, these countertops are as durable as they are functional and beautiful. Acacia countertops can be customized for your needs and can be easily cut, machined and finished. Whether you choose to bring out the natural features with oil or finish with a durable lacquer, this Sparrow Peak countertop can become the focal point of your kitchen transformation. Not only are Sparrow Peak countertops great in the kitchen, they can be used throughout your home, garage, shed or studio for desktops, tables, workbenches, potting tables, laundry room folding tables and more. Each countertop is unique with naturally occurring variations in color, grain patterns and the organic features of real Acacia. We recommend visiting with a Lowe's paint and stain specialist for tips on finishing with oils or varnishes based on your specific needs. Regular maintenance of your Sparrow Peak countertop will ensure its beauty lasts for generations to come. Use Minwax Fruitwood 241 or similar for touchup stain.