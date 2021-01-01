Gray 6 Ft Floor Cord Cover Rubber Low Profile Cable Protector 47348

Best Quality Guranteed. SAFETY: Run HDMI cables, power strips, surge protectors, and other cords across open floors, countertops, or walls without the hazard of tripping or damage of cables LOW PROFILE: Rounded surface provides a seamless solution for concealing cables, extension cords and wires without snags and allows wheels to easily roll over cover EASY INSTALLATION: Avoid unnecessary cutting with the pre-split channel on bottom of cord cover, secures easily to most surfaces using double-sided tape (included) PERFECT SIZE: This cord cover comes 6 feet long and 2-1/2 inches wide, but can be cut to accommodate shorter distances, ensuring a perfect fit for any home or work space DURABLE: PVC material is flexible, yet strong, perfect for open areas that encounter lots of traffic, such as event venues or warehouses