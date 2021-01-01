From thinkstar
6 Ft 3 Prong TV Power Cord for LG LED LCD Smart 1080p HDTV 32LB580B 32LB5600 32LN570B 42LN5400 42LB5600 42LN5700 42LN5300 47LB5800 47LB5900.
Advertisement
specification: ac power cord can support the devices with maximum power of 1000w connector:100-240v 3 prong total length: 1.8m/6 feet american standard plug safety / ul listed: certification: ul listed and csa approved security: no radiation, safe and environmentally friendly, harmless and high safety performance. equality thickness of insulation, preventing leakage and breakdown, ensure safe use of electricity warranty: 30 days refund - 24 months exchange. we are friendly customer support experts