From national tree co
National Tree Co. 6 Foot Downswept Douglas Fir Hinged Fir Pre-Lit Christmas Tree, One Size , Green
Advertisement
This Down swept Douglas tree features FEEL-REAL branch tip technology, creating a tree with remarkable realism. These crush-resistant branch tips are molded from real tree branches for an authentic living tree appearance. It is pre-strung with 600 clear lights that remain lit even if a bulb burns out. Four section construction and hinged branches add to ease of assembly. Sturdy folding metal tree stand is included.measures 6 ft. tall with 47" diameterfeatures FEEL-REAL branch tip technology for remarkable realismpre-strung with 600 UL listed clear lights1005 branch tipspre-litTree Type: Fir# Pieces In Set: 2Features: Pre-LitUse: IndoorLight Bulb Color: ClearMeasurements: 48 Width/Inches, 72 Height/InchesBase Material: 100% PlasticCare: Wipe CleanCountry of Origin: Imported