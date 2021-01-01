6 Foot - 12G Rated RG6 Belden 4694R 18AWG 4K UHD SDI BNC Cable by Custom Cable Connection #113649-6C

CARRIES VIDEO SIGNALS: The Belden 4694R RG6 cables are designed to be used for professional broadcast applications and audio/visual equipment. This cord is designed to carry various video signals including analog. This serial digital coaxial cable acts as a signal booster and can route and distribute cable tv signals. TRANSFERS 12G up to 257 ft, 6G up to 374 ft and 3G up to 686 ft. COAXIAL CABLE: This 75 Ohm coaxial or coax cable is an electrical contact with a solid silver plated copper conductor. RG6 18AWG cables feature a tinned copper braided shield and are great at shielding against interference. It is used as a transmission line for frequency signals. This cable is Fully SMPTE ST-2082-1 compliant. Superb return loss at 12 GHz of 15 dB, 21 dB @ 6 GHz & 23 dB @ 3 GHz makes these cables perfect for 12G, 6G and 3G systems. COMPATIBLE WITH BROADCAST CAMERA EQUIPMENT: This shielded coaxial cable is compatible with a wide variety of popular software, including Blackmagic, AJA, Gr