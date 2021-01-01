6 Ethernet Cable 50 ft with Clips Faster Than 5e5 Flat Internet Network LAN Patch Cord 6 High Speed Computer RJ45 Wires with Snagless Rj45.

Best Quality Guranteed. Bundled with the 15 cable clipes, no need to buy them elsewhere 6 standard provides performance of up to 250 MHz and is suitable for 10baset-t, 100baset-tx (Fast Ethernet), 1000baset-t/1000baset-tx (Gigabit Ethernet) and 10GBase-T (10-Gigabit Ethernet) 6 performance at a 5e price but with higher bandwidth UTP(Unshielded Twisted Pair) patch cable with RJ45 gold-plated Connectors and are made of 100% bare copper wire, ensure minimal noise and interference The unique flat cable shape allows for a cleaner and safer installation. You can easily and seamlessly make the cable run along walls, follow edges & corners or even make it completely invisible by sliding it under a carpet.