6 Ethernet Cable 50 ft at a 5e Price but Higher Bandwidth 6 Internet Network Cable Flat Ethernet Patch Cable Short Black Computer LAN Cable + Free.

6 patch cable connects all the hardware destinations on a Gigabit Local Area Network (LAN), such as PCs, computer servers, printers, routers, switch boxes, network media players, NAS, VoIP phones, PoE devices, and more; Supports: Gigabit 1000 BASE-T; 100 BASE-T; 10 BASE-T.Meets or exceeds egory 6 performance in compliance with the TIA/EIA 568-C.2 standard Flexible and durable 6 cable with high bandwidth of up to 250 MHz guarantees high-speed data transfer for server applications, cloud storage, video chatting, online high definition video streaming, and online gaming Flat 6 cable design helps avoid tangled cords and saves space. Flat Ethernet cable is super flexible when run under the carpet or bent in the plane of its thin cross-section such as doors, rotating arms, drawers etc UTP(Unshielded Twisted Pair) patch cable with RJ45 gold-plated Connectors are made of 100% bare copper wire, ensure minimal noise and interference