6 Ethernet Cable 5 ft Flat Black Solid 6 High Speed Computer Wire with Clips Rj45 Connectors for Router Modem Faster Than 5e5 5ft 7 Pack Black

Best Quality Guranteed. Flat Design: Flat Designed cable will make you install the cable easy, save space, and avoid winding cables, through small gaps such as door slits, carpets, drawers, etc. High Performance: Flexible 6 Cable Provides Up to 500 MHz Bandwidth (up to 10 Gigabit per second) Speed for High-Speed Data Transfer for Server Applications, Download Data, Video Chat, Online HD Video Streaming, and Online Games. Cable Type: 6 RJ45 4-Pair UTP Ethernet Patch Cable, it is also 5 and 5e compatible. Pure Bare Copper Conductors: UTP (Unshielded Twisted Pair) patch cable with RJ45 gold-plated Connectors and are made of 100% bare copper wire. Ethernet patch cable provides durable, secure and stable Internet connection. Customer Service: You can return your undamaged product and packaging and receive a FULL REFUND for any reason within 30 days of your purchase. Besides, we provide a 3-year warranty.